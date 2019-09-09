WJA Appoints New Executive Director

The Women's Jewelry Association (WJA) moved its headquarters back to New York City and appointed a new executive director, Jennifer Markas, who begins work Sept. 10. Bernadette Mack, the outgoing executive director, will work with Markas during her transition until the end of the month.Markas was most recently responsible for sustainability reporting and communications at Tiffany & Co. Her role focused on developing an effective communications strategy to help consumers, investors, and employees better understand the retail brand’s sustainability efforts, including workplace diversity and inclusion, human rights in the supply chain, and global conservation efforts. Markas was also an event leader in Tiffany’s first-ever employee resource group for women.“Jennifer’s passion for women’s issues coupled with an understanding of the jewelry and design industries uniquely prepares her to Luker support our members and partners and lead WJA’s efforts to advance equality and diversity in the fine jewelry and watch industries,” says WJA President Jenny Gates Luker.