Exclusive

“The industry is under some pressure, and as we all know, diamonds are formed under great pressure!”, says Dr Martin Leake

A veteran in the field of precious stones, Dr Martin Leake a doctorate geologist had worked for 22 years with BHP Billiton; and also set up a world-class marketing unit for Grib Diamonds in Antwerp. Later, as an Independent Consultant, Dr Martin Leake...

09 september 2019

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

GJEPC organizes first India-USA jewellery Buyer-Seller Meet

Today
News

The first-ever India-US Jewellery Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) was inaugurated by Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) along with Sabyasachi Ray, ED, GJEPC. Leading Indian jewellery exporters interacted with a delegation of over 32 topmost jewellery buyers -- 23 from United States and 9 from New Zealand, Ireland, Spain, United Kingdom and Germany – comprising a mix of jewellery retailers, wholesalers and distributors as representatives of merchandising/ buying groups and best practice groups of independent retailer jewellers as well as VP merchandising and buyers from large and small regional chains. America is the largest jewellery market in the world. Over 23 prominent export houses are exhibiting their products at the three-day business matching program.

news_11092019_gjepc.png
Image credit: GJEPC


Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, “We want to introduce American buyers to India, wherein the love for jewellery is as old as the existence of jewellery itself and where the ebullient art of jewellery designing and making has left the world spellbound. The fire to create stunning pieces has been honed and passed over the generations. We want US buyers to discover the intrinsically crafted pieces woven out of tales of romance, creativity, heritage, charisma & elegance to say the least. GJEPC’s member exporters will showcase some of the finest contemporary jewellery pieces resonating our country’s forte in curating and crafting fine jewellery.”
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, said, “India’s Jewellery exports of around $10 billion is highest compared to the cumulative exports from China, Singapore and Hong Kong to the US market. India offers a value proposition to the US buyers with its unmatched heritage and cultural world-class jewellery designs. Craftsmanship, which is the backbone of the Indian Jewellery industry as there are millions of workforce working since generations and they carry forward the exquisite art of Jewellery making. Indian manufacturers adhere to requisite ethical standards, compliances and promote responsible sourcing of diamonds and jewellery. Members of GJEPC are Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) certified. India is KP chair this year and is an active participant along with all the diamond-producing nations of KP to source stones from the diamond chain of custody.”
BSMs have helped Indian companies reach out to new segments. They are an ideal way to connect with the buyers in a focused business setting. Apart from its constant endeavour to develop its gem and jewellery industry through infrastructure and skill development, the Indian industry has been following ethical business practices and complying to world business standards which have made India the ideal destination for sourcing quality gems and jewellery.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished