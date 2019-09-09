GJEPC organizes first India-USA jewellery Buyer-Seller Meet

Today

The first-ever India-US Jewellery Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) was inaugurated by Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) along with Sabyasachi Ray, ED, GJEPC. Leading Indian jewellery exporters interacted with a delegation of over 32 topmost jewellery buyers -- 23 from United States and 9 from New Zealand, Ireland, Spain, United Kingdom and Germany – comprising a mix of jewellery retailers, wholesalers and distributors as representatives of merchandising/ buying groups and best practice groups of independent retailer jewellers as well as VP merchandising and buyers from large and small regional chains. America is the largest jewellery market in the world. Over 23 prominent export houses are exhibiting their products at the three-day business matching program.









Image credit: GJEPC







Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, “We want to introduce American buyers to India, wherein the love for jewellery is as old as the existence of jewellery itself and where the ebullient art of jewellery designing and making has left the world spellbound. The fire to create stunning pieces has been honed and passed over the generations. We want US buyers to discover the intrinsically crafted pieces woven out of tales of romance, creativity, heritage, charisma & elegance to say the least. GJEPC’s member exporters will showcase some of the finest contemporary jewellery pieces resonating our country’s forte in curating and crafting fine jewellery.”

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, said, “India’s Jewellery exports of around $10 billion is highest compared to the cumulative exports from China, Singapore and Hong Kong to the US market. India offers a value proposition to the US buyers with its unmatched heritage and cultural world-class jewellery designs. Craftsmanship, which is the backbone of the Indian Jewellery industry as there are millions of workforce working since generations and they carry forward the exquisite art of Jewellery making. Indian manufacturers adhere to requisite ethical standards, compliances and promote responsible sourcing of diamonds and jewellery. Members of GJEPC are Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) certified. India is KP chair this year and is an active participant along with all the diamond-producing nations of KP to source stones from the diamond chain of custody.”

BSMs have helped Indian companies reach out to new segments. They are an ideal way to connect with the buyers in a focused business setting. Apart from its constant endeavour to develop its gem and jewellery industry through infrastructure and skill development, the Indian industry has been following ethical business practices and complying to world business standards which have made India the ideal destination for sourcing quality gems and jewellery.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished