Pangolin raises $849k to continue funding Botswana exploration projects, extends option on AK10 kimberlite pipe

Pangolin Diamonds, which focuses on exploring and developing commercial diamond mines in Botswana, has raised $848,860 at the closing of a non-brokered private placement.Proceeds of the offering will be used to continue exploration at the company’s wholly owned exploration projects in Botswana, inclusive of a Phase 1 drilling programme at MSC, the company’s advanced stage exploration project.It said drilling is set to commence in the fourth quarter of this year to test multiple priority targets recently identified through a combination of soil sampling and high-density ground-magnetic surveys.A portion of the funds will be allocated toward further evaluation of the diamondiferous AK10 kimberlite pipe, on which the company holds the option to earn up to 75% interest.Meanwhile, Pangolin Diamonds said it extended its option to enter into a formal joint venture on the diamondiferous AK10 kimberlite pipe to June 30, 2020.The company can earn 51% of the project on producing 500 carats of diamonds and 75% of the project on completing a bankable feasibility study.