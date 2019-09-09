Exclusive

“The industry is under some pressure, and as we all know, diamonds are formed under great pressure!”, says Dr Martin Leake

A veteran in the field of precious stones, Dr Martin Leake a doctorate geologist had worked for 22 years with BHP Billiton; and also set up a world-class marketing unit for Grib Diamonds in Antwerp. Later, as an Independent Consultant, Dr Martin Leake...

09 september 2019

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Pangolin raises $849k to continue funding Botswana exploration projects, extends option on AK10 kimberlite pipe

Today
News

pangolin_diamonds-logo.pngPangolin Diamonds, which focuses on exploring and developing commercial diamond mines in Botswana, has raised $848,860 at the closing of a non-brokered private placement.
Proceeds of the offering will be used to continue exploration at the company’s wholly owned exploration projects in Botswana, inclusive of a Phase 1 drilling programme at MSC, the company’s advanced stage exploration project.
It said drilling is set to commence in the fourth quarter of this year to test multiple priority targets recently identified through a combination of soil sampling and high-density ground-magnetic surveys.
A portion of the funds will be allocated toward further evaluation of the diamondiferous AK10 kimberlite pipe, on which the company holds the option to earn up to 75% interest.
Meanwhile, Pangolin Diamonds said it extended its option to enter into a formal joint venture on the diamondiferous AK10 kimberlite pipe to June 30, 2020.
The company can earn 51% of the project on producing 500 carats of diamonds and 75% of the project on completing a bankable feasibility study.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

