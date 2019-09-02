Exclusive

“The industry is under some pressure, and as we all know, diamonds are formed under great pressure!”, says Dr Martin Leake

A veteran in the field of precious stones, Dr Martin Leake a doctorate geologist had worked for 22 years with BHP Billiton; and also set up a world-class marketing unit for Grib Diamonds in Antwerp. Later, as an Independent Consultant, Dr Martin Leake...

Yesterday

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Lucapa’s Lulo targets 30k ct in 2020 as it moves to flood plain blocks

Today
News

news_02072018_lucapa.pngLucapa Diamond is projecting output at its 40%-owned Lulo mine, in Angola to improve in the second half of the year following the move to flood plain blocks which are expected to produce average grades much higher than those achieved during the first half.
Lulo’s first half production totalled 7,236 carats and included 216 +4.8 carat stones.
Lucapa said in a presentation delivered last week at Africa Down Under Conference that it is targeting an annualised increase to 30 000 carats in 2020.
Production volumes will be boosted by the arrival of a new fleet of Volvo and Caterpillar earthmoving equipment, comprising six excavators, eight trucks and three bulldozers.
The new fleet, it said, is part of the Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML)-funded $12 million expansion of alluvial mining operations.
SML held a 3,147 carat diamond inventory at the end of the June half, which included the 46 carat pink held over from sale earlier in the year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

