ALROSA cut diamond sales by 38% in August compared to last year

In total, in January – August 2019, ALROSA sold diamond products worth $ 2,163.6 million, which is also lower than the previous year's figure of $ 3.323 billion.During the eight months of 2019, rough diamonds were sold for $2,129 million, polished diamonds – for $34.6 million.“The diamond market is still experiencing headwinds from both macroeconomic and industry specific factors, which have an adverse impact on the midstream. There is also a seasonal slowdown weighing on the summer sales, commented Evgeny Agureev, Director of the United Selling Organization ALROSA, member of the Executive Committee. – Meanwhile, for the first time since 2010, August sales were higher than in July – mainly due to the replenishment of stock by diamond cutters and polishers. Besides, a regular trade session in August started later than usual, so that some sales recognition were moved to September. It is still too early to come to firm conclusions based upon it. However, we are still expecting that after a significant decrease in rough diamond supply by major diamond producers since the beginning of the year, the excess stock in the system is decreasing. This will help to restore supply and demand balance which should not take too long.”