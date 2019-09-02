Exclusive

Russian jewelers will present their works at the Hong Kong Jewelery & Gem Fair 2019

made_in_russia_logo.jpgRussian jewelry brands are preparing to showcase their products at the annual Hong Kong Jewelery & Gem Fair, which will be held in Hong Kong from September 18 to 22, 2019.
Manufacturers of jewelry, precious metals and equipment will participate in the exhibition, jewelry brands such as Efremov, KU&KU, ArgentoV, Sun Stone, Luxury, Pokrovsky Jewelry, Krastsvetmet will bring their collections with amber, jewelry with diamonds, designer jewelry made of gold and silver, chains and machine-made bracelets.
The company "Ruta Logistic" will present jewelry and gift wrapping, equipment and jewelry cosmetics of its own brand "ALLADIN".
The participation of Russian brands in the Hong Kong exhibition will be possible thanks to the ‘‘Made in Russia’’ project to promote Russian jewelry brands to foreign markets, organized with the support of the Russian Export Center (REC).
Exhibitors will be able to participate in a number of seminars, discussions and meetings.
Participation in an exhibition in Hong Kong will open the door for international brands to Russian brands, and will also help expand business ties.
More information about the event can be found at https://exhibitions.jewellerynet.com/9JGPages of the Russian pavilion of the Hong Kong Jewelery & Gem Fair 2019 exhibition: www.facebook.com/jewelryinru; Instagram: www.instagram.com/jewelryinru; Vkontakte: vk.com/jewelryinru.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


