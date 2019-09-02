Exclusive

Yesterday

02 september 2019

26 august 2019

19 august 2019

12 august 2019

IDMA, DDE, DPA to organize ‘diamond detection and identification technology’ roadshow at Presidents’ Meeting

Today
News

A roadshow of the current ‘diamond identification and detection technology’ will be staged during the 21st Presidents meeting scheduled for September 23-25 in Dubai by the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) and Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE), the organizers and hosts of the 21st Presidents’ Meeting.
During the roadshow, which is supported by the Diamond Producers Association (DPA), delegates and participants will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with the identification and detection equipment and tools for lab-grown diamonds., IDMA Secretary-General Matthew Schamroth says: “The topic is on the agenda of both IDMA and the WFDB, and the various aspects of the challenges posed by LGDs will be discussed in detail. Since the leadership of almost all the diamond manufacturing and trading centers will be gathering for the Presidents’ Meeting, we reached out to companies and organizations to come and present their services. The showcase of screening and detection technologies will be an important step in the right direction,”
Maryam Al Hashemi, Director of Precious Metals & Stones, DMCC says: “This is a great opportunity for manufacturers and distributors of diamond detection, screening and identification equipment and tools to showcase their abilities. Even more so because on the day following the Presidents’ Meeting, on September 26, around 300 industry leaders and decision-makers will participate in the Dubai Diamond Conference in Almas Tower.”
Interested parties are requested to contact Martin Leake at martin.leake@dmcc.ae.
To register for the 21st Presidents' Meeting, go here: http://landing.dmcc.ae/presidents-meeting-2019.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

