“The industry is under some pressure, and as we all know, diamonds are formed under great pressure!”, says Dr Martin Leake

A veteran in the field of precious stones, Dr Martin Leake a doctorate geologist had worked for 22 years with BHP Billiton; and also set up a world-class marketing unit for Grib Diamonds in Antwerp. Later, as an Independent Consultant, Dr Martin Leake...

Yesterday

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Signet Jewelers reports 2Q fiscal 2020 financial results

Today
signet_logo_news.pngSignet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the 13 weeks ended August 3, 2019 (“second quarter Fiscal 2020”).
Signet's total sales were $1.36 billion, down 3.9%, in the 13 weeks ended August 3, 2019 on a reported basis and down 3.4% on a constant currency basis.
eCommerce sales were $156.9 million, up 4.4% year over year. eCommerce sales accounted for 11.5% of sales, up from 10.6% of total sales in the prior year quarter.
In Fiscal 2020, the company expects to close approximately 150 stores, with 66 closures in the fiscal year to date and limited new store openings for the full year. The company expects it will have reduced its store base by approximately 13% over the three-year period from Fiscal Years 2018 - 2020.
“As we enter the competitive holiday season, we believe we are positioned to execute our product strategy by launching additional flagship brands, delivering relevant on-trend new merchandise and offering a highly competitive assortment for value-oriented shoppers. We remain focused on delivering our Path to Brilliance transformation designed to drive sustainable growth and create value for our shareholders over the long-term,” said Signet Chief Executive Officer Virginia C. Drosos. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

