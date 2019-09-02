Signet Jewelers reports 2Q fiscal 2020 financial results

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the 13 weeks ended August 3, 2019 (“second quarter Fiscal 2020”).Signet's total sales were $1.36 billion, down 3.9%, in the 13 weeks ended August 3, 2019 on a reported basis and down 3.4% on a constant currency basis.eCommerce sales were $156.9 million, up 4.4% year over year. eCommerce sales accounted for 11.5% of sales, up from 10.6% of total sales in the prior year quarter.In Fiscal 2020, the company expects to close approximately 150 stores, with 66 closures in the fiscal year to date and limited new store openings for the full year. The company expects it will have reduced its store base by approximately 13% over the three-year period from Fiscal Years 2018 - 2020.“As we enter the competitive holiday season, we believe we are positioned to execute our product strategy by launching additional flagship brands, delivering relevant on-trend new merchandise and offering a highly competitive assortment for value-oriented shoppers. We remain focused on delivering our Path to Brilliance transformation designed to drive sustainable growth and create value for our shareholders over the long-term,” said Signet Chief Executive Officer Virginia C. Drosos.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau