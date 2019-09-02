Exclusive

“The industry is under some pressure, and as we all know, diamonds are formed under great pressure!”, says Dr Martin Leake

A veteran in the field of precious stones, Dr Martin Leake a doctorate geologist had worked for 22 years with BHP Billiton; and also set up a world-class marketing unit for Grib Diamonds in Antwerp. Later, as an Independent Consultant, Dr Martin Leake...

Today

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Alrosa to start Zim diamond exploration this month

Today
News

alrosa_logo.jpgRussian diamond miner Alrosa has started looking for exploration projects to create new diamond mining enterprises in Zimbabwe. 
Alrosa inked a $12-million joint venture agreement with the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) last July to develop diamond deposits in the southern African country.
The Russian firm has a 70% controlling stake for the development of greenfield projects.
Company deputy chief executive Vladimir Marchenko said with exploration expected to begin this month, Alrosa intends to focus on greenfield prospecting and exploration, with subsequent mine development and independent sales of diamond production in external markets. 
“We are committed to productive work in the exploration of new, promising areas and subsequent diamond development,” he was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly. 
Marchenko said with the help of Alrosa, the development of new deposits will re-establish Zimbabwe’s position in the global market, introduce best international business management and governance practices.
He said this will also create operational transparency and result in revenue and expenditure controls, as well as contribute to the improvement of the social and economic situation in Zimbabwe.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished