Alrosa to start Zim diamond exploration this month

Russian diamond miner Alrosa has started looking for exploration projects to create new diamond mining enterprises in Zimbabwe.Alrosa inked a $12-million joint venture agreement with the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) last July to develop diamond deposits in the southern African country.The Russian firm has a 70% controlling stake for the development of greenfield projects.Company deputy chief executive Vladimir Marchenko said with exploration expected to begin this month, Alrosa intends to focus on greenfield prospecting and exploration, with subsequent mine development and independent sales of diamond production in external markets.“We are committed to productive work in the exploration of new, promising areas and subsequent diamond development,” he was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly.Marchenko said with the help of Alrosa, the development of new deposits will re-establish Zimbabwe’s position in the global market, introduce best international business management and governance practices.He said this will also create operational transparency and result in revenue and expenditure controls, as well as contribute to the improvement of the social and economic situation in Zimbabwe.