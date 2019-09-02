Botswana, De Beers set to conclude new diamond sales deal – report

Exclusive

Today

02 september 2019

26 august 2019

19 august 2019

12 august 2019

Today
News

de_beers_logo.pngBotswana said it will conclude negotiations with De Beers for a new diamond marketing and sales after the October election, according to a news report.
President Mokgweetsi Masisi was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that the negotiations to replace their current 10-year deal were “cordial”.
“Everything is going as planned,” he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Africa in Cape Town. 
“We need to improve the profitability of the business for both of us. So great returns for both of us.”
Masisi could not give details of the negotiations or the preferred duration of the new agreement. 
However, media reports suggested that Gaborone wanted to boost its share of independently marketed and sold rough to 30% from the current 15%. 
Botswana, as speculated, also wanted to be heavily involved in setting rough prices for its goods, which are currently decided almost singlehandedly by De Beers. 
The current sales agreement inked in 2011 saw De Beers agreeing to shift its diamond aggregation and sightholder sales to Gaborone from London.
Botswana earns 89 percent of its foreign exchange income and 30 percent of national revenues from mining, mainly diamonds.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

