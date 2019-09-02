Rio Tinto launches new collection of rare Argyle pink diamonds

Image credit: Rio Tinto

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

It is expected that less than 100 carats of the equivalent profile will be produced by the mine prior to closure in 2020. Jewellery historian Vivienne Becker said, “The Everlastings Collection™, representing one of the last offerings of its kind from the Argyle mine, will feed the unstoppable demand from designers and jewellers who appreciate the finite raity of these beautiful gems”. Encapsulating a rich history and an extraordinary provenance, every lot in the Argyle Pink Everlastings™ Collection is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.Rio Tinto Copper & Diamonds vice president of sales and marketing Alan Chirgwin said, “We are delighted to offer for the first time ever this unique collection of rare Argyle pink diamonds, destined to be in strong demand by the world’s finest jewellers. The accumulation of these diamonds from a certifiable source in various shapes, sizes and colours is the result of a painstaking endeavour, unlikely to be ever repeated.”The Argyle Pink Everlastings™ Collection will be tendered alongside the annual Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender in Perth, Singapore, London and New York with bids closing on 9 October 2019.