India’s diamond SMEs cut manpower, slash working hours

One of the largest company in India, Hari Krishna Exports will be struggling to break-even this Diwali. While interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the CII-Young Indians seminar organised at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), Ghanshyam Dholakia, MD, Harikrishna Diamonds is reported to have said: “There is a slowdown in the diamond industry. The demand is down by 25-30 per cent. The US and China are the biggest markets for diamonds polished in our country. Due to the trade war between the two, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding duty structures. This is resulting in less demand. The diamond units have reduced their production.”
He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Romancing with risk’ where speakers shared secrets of success during an economic slowdown. According to him, the slowdown has been severe for the last seven-eight months where diamond units in Surat have slashed working hours and even laid-off employees.
“While the bigger companies like us have not reduced their workforce, smaller players have cut down on manpower by 10-20 per cent. Many of them, instead of cutting their workforce, have reduced their work-hours to six hours from nine. Apart from Sunday, some diamond units have even started giving holidays on Saturday as well,” added Ghanshyam Dholakia.