“The industry is under some pressure, and as we all know, diamonds are formed under great pressure!”, says Dr Martin Leake

A veteran in the field of precious stones, Dr Martin Leake a doctorate geologist had worked for 22 years with BHP Billiton; and also set up a world-class marketing unit for Grib Diamonds in Antwerp. Later, as an Independent Consultant, Dr Martin Leake...

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

India’s diamond SMEs cut manpower, slash working hours

india_flag.pngDiamond SMEs in Surat especially are in dire straits due to the 30 per cent decrease in demand for polished diamonds, despite the upcoming festive season. Many smaller diamond units are forced to cut down manpower as well as slash working hours.
One of the largest company in India, Hari Krishna Exports will be struggling to break-even this Diwali. While interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the CII-Young Indians seminar organised at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), Ghanshyam Dholakia, MD, Harikrishna Diamonds is reported to have said: “There is a slowdown in the diamond industry. The demand is down by 25-30 per cent. The US and China are the biggest markets for diamonds polished in our country. Due to the trade war between the two, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding duty structures. This is resulting in less demand. The diamond units have reduced their production.” 
He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Romancing with risk’ where speakers shared secrets of success during an economic slowdown. According to him, the slowdown has been severe for the last seven-eight months where diamond units in Surat have slashed working hours and even laid-off employees.
“While the bigger companies like us have not reduced their workforce, smaller players have cut down on manpower by 10-20 per cent. Many of them, instead of cutting their workforce, have reduced their work-hours to six hours from nine. Apart from Sunday, some diamond units have even started giving holidays on Saturday as well,” added Ghanshyam Dholakia.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

