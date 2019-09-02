WGC: India’s gold imports down to 37.7 tonnes in July

Mukesh Kumar, a member of the Market Intelligence Group of WGC comments:” There was understandably little demand for gold in July due to an elevated domestic gold price and a higher customs duty. It was a seasonally quiet period for Indian gold demand, and on account of all this, the discount in the local gold market reached a peak of $ 28/oz in July. By July end, prices were 2.3% higher than at the end of June, and year-to-date has increased by 23%.”
WGC reports that bullion accounted for the lion’s share with 7.4t imported during the month, while six refineries imported a meagre 3.4t of gold doré. Most of the bullion was sourced from Switzerland and the UAE in July. But gold doré imports came from a wider range of sources, including Africa, Middle East and Latin America. The prominent gold doré exporting countries to India were Tanzania, Saudi Arabia and Bolivia accounting for a combined 82% of gold doré imports in July.
Gold demand within the country, as well as imports, are expected to remain muted in August and September, the WGC said.