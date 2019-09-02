Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

WGC: India’s gold imports down to 37.7 tonnes in July

According to the latest figures released by World Gold Council, India imported just 37.7 tonnes of gold in July dropping a huge 49% as compared to the imports in the same month a year earlier and 39% lower than the imports of the previous month. 
Mukesh Kumar, a member of the Market Intelligence Group of WGC comments:” There was understandably little demand for gold in July due to an elevated domestic gold price and a higher customs duty. It was a seasonally quiet period for Indian gold demand, and on account of all this, the discount in the local gold market reached a peak of $ 28/oz in July. By July end, prices were 2.3% higher than at the end of June, and year-to-date has increased by 23%.”
WGC reports that bullion accounted for the lion’s share with 7.4t imported during the month, while six refineries imported a meagre 3.4t of gold doré. Most of the bullion was sourced from Switzerland and the UAE in July. But gold doré imports came from a wider range of sources, including Africa, Middle East and Latin America. The prominent gold doré exporting countries to India were Tanzania, Saudi Arabia and Bolivia accounting for a combined 82% of gold doré imports in July.
Gold demand within the country, as well as imports, are expected to remain muted in August and September, the WGC said.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

