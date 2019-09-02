WGC: India’s gold imports down to 37.7 tonnes in July

Today

According to the latest figures released by World Gold Council, India imported just 37.7 tonnes of gold in July dropping a huge 49% as compared to the imports in the same month a year earlier and 39% lower than the imports of the previous month.

Mukesh Kumar, a member of the Market Intelligence Group of WGC comments:” There was understandably little demand for gold in July due to an elevated domestic gold price and a higher customs duty. It was a seasonally quiet period for Indian gold demand, and on account of all this, the discount in the local gold market reached a peak of $ 28/oz in July. By July end, prices were 2.3% higher than at the end of June, and year-to-date has increased by 23%.”

WGC reports that bullion accounted for the lion’s share with 7.4t imported during the month, while six refineries imported a meagre 3.4t of gold doré. Most of the bullion was sourced from Switzerland and the UAE in July. But gold doré imports came from a wider range of sources, including Africa, Middle East and Latin America. The prominent gold doré exporting countries to India were Tanzania, Saudi Arabia and Bolivia accounting for a combined 82% of gold doré imports in July.

Gold demand within the country, as well as imports, are expected to remain muted in August and September, the WGC said.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished