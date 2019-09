TAGS to hold rough tender in newly renovated facility during DDC

Today

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) will be holding the inaugural rough diamond tender in the newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, Almas Tower in Dubai from the 20th to the 27th September 2019. As the tender takes place over the same time as the 2019 Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC) on the 26th September 2019, TAGS would welcome any potential producers or interested parties to visit them during this tender or any future events.Two regular productions from South Africa and Angola will be presented. The rough is of high quality and high colour and contains a significant number of large single stones and exceptional specials. TAGS are expecting in the region of 20,000 carats of South African goods and 20,000 carats of Angolan goods across a full range of sizes. The event should have a combined value in excess of $30m, however final details will soon be forthcoming from the producers.Interested parties can contact bookings@transatlanticgemsales.com at their earliest convenience to schedule an appointment. The full event schedule for 2019 is listed on the Trans Atlantic Gem Sales website ( www.transatlanticgemsales.com ).