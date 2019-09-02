Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Angola liberalise rough diamond sales

Today
News

angola_flag.pngAngolan state-owned diamond marketing company, Sodiam has opened its online registration process for prospective buyers to participate in its future competitive sales of rough diamonds.
This follows the company’s recent decision to end the buying and selling of rough diamonds on contract basis due to high demand.
It said in a statement that the process is yet another milestone of the new strategy set out by the Angolan Government to improve transparency in the trading of diamonds in the country.
Companies can now sell up to 60% of their output, unlike under the previous regime, when buyers were chosen by Sodiam and Endiama, which benefited a group of people close to power, thus alienating large international companies from the Angolan industry.
This ended the diamond sales monopoly that was in Sodiam's hands. 
Sodiam said the minimum annual turnover in rough diamond trading required to be registered is $2 million for Angola-established companies and $10 million for foreign entities.
Invitations to the viewings will then be sent to registered companies only at a later stage, it said.
Sodiam supplied more than 8.4 million rough carats in 2018, from over 12 different Angolan diamond mines, for a total value of $1.2 billion or at an average price of $145/ct.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

