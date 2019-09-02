Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Ethically-sourced rough diamonds from Guinea artisanal miners to reach Antwerp in 2020 - WDC

awdc_logo.pngAntwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) is again cooperating with CAP Conseil, a Belgian sustainable development consulting company, to create a traceable supply chain of diamonds mined from Maendeleo Diamond Standards (MDS)-compliant artisanal sources in Guinea, which will be made available to the trade in Antwerp, according to the World Diamond Council (WDC).
“If all goes as planned, the first parcels of ethically-sourced rough diamonds from Guinea, traceable all the way back to the artisanal miners who discovered them, will reach the market during the course of 2020,” it said.
AWDC partnered with CAP Conseil in 2015 with the initial goal of establishing a jewellery project, called “My Fair Diamond,” whose artisanally-mined stones would be “ethical” and traceable.
Cap Conseil commissioned Insuco, a research body headquartered in the capital city of Conakry, last June to survey the diamond-mining area in the Banankoro region of the country, where most of the known deposits are located, and also the Kindia area, where diamond mining is a more recent phenomenon.
Local NGOs are currently being canvassed to support the monitoring of responsible mining standards and the certification of diamonds, as well as assisting in local development projects.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

