Ethically-sourced rough diamonds from Guinea artisanal miners to reach Antwerp in 2020 - WDC

Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) is again cooperating with CAP Conseil, a Belgian sustainable development consulting company, to create a traceable supply chain of diamonds mined from Maendeleo Diamond Standards (MDS)-compliant artisanal sources in Guinea, which will be made available to the trade in Antwerp, according to the World Diamond Council (WDC).“If all goes as planned, the first parcels of ethically-sourced rough diamonds from Guinea, traceable all the way back to the artisanal miners who discovered them, will reach the market during the course of 2020,” it said.AWDC partnered with CAP Conseil in 2015 with the initial goal of establishing a jewellery project, called “My Fair Diamond,” whose artisanally-mined stones would be “ethical” and traceable.Cap Conseil commissioned Insuco, a research body headquartered in the capital city of Conakry, last June to survey the diamond-mining area in the Banankoro region of the country, where most of the known deposits are located, and also the Kindia area, where diamond mining is a more recent phenomenon.Local NGOs are currently being canvassed to support the monitoring of responsible mining standards and the certification of diamonds, as well as assisting in local development projects.