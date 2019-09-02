Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Alrosa may decrease production guidance for 2020

Today
News

Alrosa is ready to revise its diamond production plan for 2020 down 5-10% due to market volatility, TASS cited Sergey Ivanov as saying on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
The head of the company said that the company cannot drastically cut the level of crystal production.
«In Alrosa we can talk about 7-10% of a production cut, no more. Now calculations are underway, because there is no use in reduction for reduction,” the agency quoted the director general as saying.
"We will see how the main sales markets will be by October - November. There are certain positive trends, we see that the number of diamonds in the system begins to decline, the demand for diamonds may grow seasonally in the fourth quarter - if not recover, or at least grow on the eve of Christmas in the United States and the new year in China. We will understand how strong the trend will be in the first quarter,’’ he added.
The company may reportedly slightly increase its sales forecast for 2019, however, such a step will be taken only if the market recovers.
The agency also said that the opening of a training program for diamond cutters in Primorsky Region could cost 200 million rubles. This was announced by Deputy Director General of the Agency for the Development of Human Resources, Alexander Logunov, in his report at the Eastern Economic Forum.
According to Logunov, the agency is ready to open such a program together with the authorities of the Primorsky Region if there are investors, since the organization of the program is estimated at 200 million rubles due to expensive equipment.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

