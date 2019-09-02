Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Rosgeology will focus on the diamond and gold exploration

JSC «North-West Mining Production Association», which is a subsidiary of JSC Rosgeology, will focus its efforts on the exploration of diamonds and gold in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation in 2020-2024.
This was announced by the company's geologists at the Arctic Congress “The Arctic - the territory of joint competencies” held in St. Petersburg, says nangs.org.
The discovery of new kimberlites will contribute to the expansion of diamond mining operations in the Arkhangelsk Province, where two companies are currently operating - Severalmaz JSC and AGD Diamonds JSC.
Gold exploration is planned in the Polar Urals in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District in order to expand the prospects of the Tanyusko Lagortinsky gold ore district.
The North-West Mining Production Association also explores diamonds in the Loukhsky district of the Republic of Karelia and continues to search for scarce chromium ores at the border of the Komi Republic and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, the agency said.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

