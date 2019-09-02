Rosgeology will focus on the diamond and gold exploration

Today

JSC «North-West Mining Production Association», which is a subsidiary of JSC Rosgeology, will focus its efforts on the exploration of diamonds and gold in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation in 2020-2024.

This was announced by the company's geologists at the Arctic Congress “The Arctic - the territory of joint competencies” held in St. Petersburg, says nangs.org.

The discovery of new kimberlites will contribute to the expansion of diamond mining operations in the Arkhangelsk Province, where two companies are currently operating - Severalmaz JSC and AGD Diamonds JSC.

Gold exploration is planned in the Polar Urals in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District in order to expand the prospects of the Tanyusko Lagortinsky gold ore district.

The North-West Mining Production Association also explores diamonds in the Loukhsky district of the Republic of Karelia and continues to search for scarce chromium ores at the border of the Komi Republic and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, the agency said.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg