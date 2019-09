Today

Ahead of the shopping season Zenith has launched a new gem-set version of its El Primero 21, and Defy Classic collections to attract luxury item shoppers, watchpro.com wrote.









“While we can’t give the gift of time itself, just in time for the holiday season, Zenith unveils a number of high jewellery editions of two of its most emblematic pieces from the Defy collection, the Defy El Primero 21 and Defy Classic.”

“Whether as a his-and-hers set or an unforgettable gift for that special someone, these jewel-embellished editions of the Defy are sure to make a sparkling declaration of affection this winter,” the company was quoted as saying.





Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau