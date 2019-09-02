Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Angola opens third diamond cutting factory

angola_flag.pngA third diamond cutting factory with a capacity to process 5,000 carats per month was opened in the Angolan capital, Luanda, this week.
The factory, Pedra Rubra, which is located in Maianga required an investment of $5 million.
Macauhub quoted company owner Hélder Milagre as saying that they currently have five jewellery stores in Luanda and hope to produce, in the short term, enough jewellery to meet domestic market demand.
Milagre said commercial banks should avail foreign currency given that rough diamonds are purchased in foreign currency while jewellery sales are done in the local kwanzas.
The other diamond factories in Angola are Stone Polished Diamond, which was opened last February and Angola Polished Diamond, both located in Talatona.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

