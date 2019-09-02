Transform SA diamonds, precious metals sectors – Parly committee to SADPMR

Today

The South African Diamond and Precious Metal Regulator (SADPMR) should transform the sectors within its purview, the country’s parliamentary portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy has advised.

The committee raised concern about transformation in the diamonds and precious metals sectors after the SADPMR highlighted the slow pace in growing the local beneficiation of diamonds.

It said 881, 072 carats of diamonds were produced in the 2017/18 financial year, but only 284 212 ct were locally beneficiated.

“Although we applaud the regulator for a clean bill of health with regard to its finances, its effort to transform the sectors still remains a major concern for us,” committee chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly.

South Africa’s minister of mineral resources Gwede Mantashe said last February that the decline in local jewellery manufacturing and diamond beneficiation was due to red-tape.

The country’s cutting and polishing industry declined from a peak of 4,500 two decades ago to as low as 300 in 2018.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished