Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Transform SA diamonds, precious metals sectors – Parly committee to SADPMR

Today
News

The South African Diamond and Precious Metal Regulator (SADPMR) should transform the sectors within its purview, the country’s parliamentary portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy has advised.
The committee raised concern about transformation in the diamonds and precious metals sectors after the SADPMR highlighted the slow pace in growing the local beneficiation of diamonds.
It said 881, 072 carats of diamonds were produced in the 2017/18 financial year, but only 284 212 ct were locally beneficiated.
“Although we applaud the regulator for a clean bill of health with regard to its finances, its effort to transform the sectors still remains a major concern for us,” committee chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly.
South Africa’s minister of mineral resources Gwede Mantashe said last February that the decline in local jewellery manufacturing and diamond beneficiation was due to red-tape. 
The country’s cutting and polishing industry declined from a peak of 4,500 two decades ago to as low as 300 in 2018. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

