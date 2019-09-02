Kaninda leaves WDC: No disillusionment, disappointment, but new opportunity has presented itself

The outgoing executive director of the World Diamond Council (WDC) Marie-Chantal Kaninda is leaving the organization after more than two years of service.She said in a statement her departure is not from a place of disillusionment or disappointment, but new opportunity has presented itself.“At this stage of my career I feel that I must seize it,” said Kaninda.She said she remains convinced about the opportunities for the better future diamond resources can provide to such individuals and communities, who often live in abject poverty.“Our organisation represents both the upstream and downstream interests of the diamond industry, where the wellbeing and future of all miners and their dependents in the producing countries are inexorably linked to the integrity of diamonds and diamond jewelry in the markets where they are sold,” said Kaninda.Although her term as WDC executive director ended on August 31, she will continue to provide services to the organization through the Annual General Meeting in Antwerp next month and the KP Plenary Meeting in New Delhi in November.