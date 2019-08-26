Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

BlueRock more than doubles H1 diamond output, eyes return to profitability

bluerockdiamonds_logo.pngBlueRock Diamonds produced 4,936 carats in the first half of 2019 at its Kareevlei mine, in South Africa compared with 2,438 carats, a year earlier.
It said the increase in production was achieved without the benefit of the planned plant improvements and was largely due to the new management team introducing stronger operating disciplines, the extended working hours as well as improved plant availability.
BlueRock said it is confident that the near-term monthly production target of 40,000 tonnes is achievable and continues to expect to operate profitably during the second half of 2019. 
The company made a loss of £381,027 on a turnover of £1.3-million in the first half of 2019 compared with a loss of £1.2-million on turnover of £555,842 in the first half of 2018.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

