Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Yesterday

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Lucapa delivers $1.1 mln H1 profit despite challenges

Today
News

news_02072018_lucapa.pngLucapa Diamond has recorded a consolidated net profit after tax of $1.1 million for the six months to June, compared with the $4.3-million loss, a year earlier.
It said the profit was achieved during a challenging period for many diamond miners globally, particularly those producing primarily lower-value goods. 
“The June half result has put Lucapa on track for a stronger performance in the second half of 2019 as mining at Mothae transitions to higher-margin diamond zones and the production expansion at Lulo is delivered,” said Lucapa.
The Lulo mine, in Angola produced 7,236 carats during the first half of the year, while the Mothae operation recovered 13,267 carats during the same period.
A total of 20, 504 carats were recovered from the two mines during the period under consideration, generating revenue of $29.4 million.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished