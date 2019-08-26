Lucapa delivers $1.1 mln H1 profit despite challenges

Lucapa Diamond has recorded a consolidated net profit after tax of $1.1 million for the six months to June, compared with the $4.3-million loss, a year earlier.It said the profit was achieved during a challenging period for many diamond miners globally, particularly those producing primarily lower-value goods.“The June half result has put Lucapa on track for a stronger performance in the second half of 2019 as mining at Mothae transitions to higher-margin diamond zones and the production expansion at Lulo is delivered,” said Lucapa.The Lulo mine, in Angola produced 7,236 carats during the first half of the year, while the Mothae operation recovered 13,267 carats during the same period.A total of 20, 504 carats were recovered from the two mines during the period under consideration, generating revenue of $29.4 million.