Namibia diamond sector to contract on weak land operations, operational issues –central bank

Namibia’s diamond mining sector is projected to register a contraction of 12.5% in 2019 before recovering to a growth of 5% in 2020, according to the country’s central bank.It said the contraction is due to the scaling down of land mining activities and “operational issues”.“In the medium term, however, offshore-based production is expected to increase, partly offsetting the decline in the onshore production and keeping the growth outlook for the sector steady,” it saidDe Beers recently reported that Namdeb Holdings’ second quarter output 35% to 300 000 carats, driven by Elizabeth Bay transitioning onto care and maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2018 and planned maintenance for the Mafuta crawler vessel.Namdeb Holdings’ production increased by 11% to 2 million carats in 2018 from 1.8 million carats, a year earlier.Production from the marine operation increased by 4%, driven by fewer in-port days for the Mafuta crawler vessel and the adoption of a technology-led approach for optimising the performance of the drill fleet.Production at the land operations increased by 34% to 600 000 carats compared to 400 000 carats in 2017 as a result of access to consistently higher grades, despite placing Elizabeth Bay onto care and maintenance in December.