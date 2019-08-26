Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Botswana Diamonds identifies kimberlite pipe potential at Thorny River

botswana_diamonds_logo.pngBotswana Diamonds has identified kimberlite pipes buried at shallow depth on Thorny River ground, in South Africa.
It said in a statement that much of the Thorny River area geology is comprised of a dolerite dyke swarm.
Conventional geophysical techniques have been unable to detect kimberlites under the dolerite including those that are deeper seated.
However, Botswana Diamonds said Subterrane, a partner using its proprietary technology, enables the company to explore geophysical anomalies beneath the dolerite and those that are buried. 
Subterrane has since identified five target areas within the Thorny River project.  
This, it said, could lead to the discovery of kimberlites similar to the now defunct Marsfontein mine, which was owned by De Beers.
"It has long been held that there should be high grade kimberlite pipes other than the Marsfontein mine in the Thorny River area,” said company chairperson John Teeling.
“The geology made discovery difficult. New geophysical technology tries to see through the dense dolerite cover.”
He said they were working to better define where to drill and the targets are shallow, which makes it not expensive to drill.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

