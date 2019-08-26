Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Municipal delegation visits AGD Diamonds

agd_diamonds_logo_news.pngA delegation of the Mezensky district of the Arkhangelsk region, on whose territory the V. Grib field is located, visited the production of the mining company AGD Diamonds.
Anatoly Stakheev, Deputy General Director and Chief Engineer of AGD Diamonds, conducted a tour for the guests and showed them all the stages of production: a quarry, an enrichment plant, a village, as well as facilities that successfully solve environmental issues, the company said.
The delegation members visited the observation platform of the diamond mine and went down to one of the excavators in order to assess the scale of development. The guests were also shown an enrichment plant and a diamond cutting and polishing centre. Particular attention during the tour was paid to nature conservation sites.
The delegation included deputies and the heads of the administration of the Mezensky District municipality, heads of the Kamenskoye and Kozmogorodsk municipalities, representatives of public organizations, teachers and schoolchildren from the village of Soyan. They were very impressed by the tour and noted the high level of production of AGD Diamonds.
Recently AGD Diamonds was said to have issued a report on development prospects for 2018 in line with GRI standards to show that the company’s standards are based on unchanging traditions of maintaining undeniable product quality, the highest level of organization in the production process, ethical and environmental principles and, of course, on the most valuable treasure, which is the people thanks to whom our business is evolving.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

