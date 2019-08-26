Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Today

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Results of ‘GIT’s World Challenge Gems Faceting Master 2019’ declared

Today
News

The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) has announced the winner of GIT’s World Challenge Gems Faceting Master 2019.
The prizes are divided into two major categories: one for lapidaries in Chanthaburi province and another for general lapidaries.
For the first category, the winner is Aumnart Thongda who will receive $3,000 cash and trophy;  first runner-up prize goes to Theerasak Thongda, who will receive $2,500 cash and trophy and the second runner-up prize goes to  Wisut Kaisri, who will receive $2,000 USD. In addition, Kallaya Sirimitkul is the winner in the category of General Lapidary and will receive $3,000 cash and trophy. The first runner-up is Tawin Tuna, who will receive $2,500 cash and trophy and the second runner-up prize goes to Niwat Srisurin who will receive $2,000 cash and trophy.
The institute will host the award presentation ceremony at the International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2019 in Chanthaburi on 4th December 2019, while the winners of the GIT’s 13th World Jewelry Design Awards 2019 will also be announced at the festival.
These competitions are aimed at serving as a platform for lapidaries and designers to exhibit their capabilities as well as promoting Thailand as one of the global production and trading hubs of the gem and jewelry industry and Chanthaburi as the World’s City of Gems.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



