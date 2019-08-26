AGD DIAMONDS builds a fitness center for miners

Today

Last Wednesday, AGD DIAMONDS inaugurated the Gornyak fitness center built for the employees of the company. Arkhangelsk Province Governor Igor Orlov, AGD DIAMONDS General Director Sergei Neruchev and the head of the Mezensky District municipality Nadezhda Boteva spoke at the opening ceremony.



















Addressing the AGD DIAMONDS employees and the guests present at the ceremony, Governor Igor Orlov said: “Every time I visit the Grib Mining Division, I feel joy - the mining and processing plant of AGD DIAMONDS JSC is rightfully one of the hallmarks of our region, its well-deserved pride and excellent perspective. AGD is one of the largest taxpayers and employers in the region, a leader in industrial innovation, the flagship of social policies and impeccable environmental activities. It is equally important that the management of the enterprise and Sergey Sergeyevich Neruchev personally take care of the AGD employees. Here, at the mining and processing enterprise, all conditions have been created for a comfortable stay and rest for workers on duty. The new fitness center is another remarkable transformation, designed to make the team more united, stronger and more efficient.”

The director general of AGD DIAMONDS Sergey Neruchev noted: “The construction of the sports complex has been successfully completed as planned. I sincerely hope that the fitness center will become a true recreation center for our employees, will make life and work at the mining division more comfortable and dynamic, and will allow our company to reach new heights and achievements.”

The head of the Mezensky district, Nadezhda Boteva, congratulated the AGD team on the opening of the fitness facility, praised the social standards of the Company, traditionally an example for industrial enterprises in the region. During the ceremony, it was noted that the Gornyak facility, as well as the entire Grib mining and processing plant, is located on the territory of the Mezen district. AGD DIAMONDS on an ongoing basis supports the Mezensky district in dozens of socially significant projects.

On the opening day of the fitness center, the company’s management handed over to the head of the district computer equipment for the Soyan feldsher-midwife station, Mezensky museum of local lore and the district administration, as well as two split systems for the tourist and cultural museum center “Kimzha”. In addition, the company acquired a large sports board for the Mezensky secondary school, built with the active participation of AGD DIAMONDS.



















The Gornyak fitness center is equipped with a universal playground for basketball, volleyball, tennis, indoor soccer and handball.

Also in the building of the center it will be possible to play billiards and table tennis. The building is equipped with a room for the gym. The area of ​​the new facility exceeds a thousand square meters.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg