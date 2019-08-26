Exclusive

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

Angola’s Sodiam ends buying, selling of rough diamonds on contract basis

Today
News

angola_flag.pngAngolan state-owned diamond trading company, Sodiam has cancelled the buying and selling of rough diamonds on contract basis due to high demand, according to media reports citing a statement from the firm.
However, interested companies will from September be able to register and qualify, as potential customers, for the purchase of rough diamonds in Angola through auctions.
The move was part of the changes brought to the diamond industry by the government of president Joao Lourenço.
This ended the diamond sales monopoly that was in Sodiam's hands.
Companies can now sell up to 60% of their output, unlike under the previous regime, when buyers were chosen by Sodiam and Endiama, which benefited a group of people close to power, thus alienating large international companies from the Angolan industry.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

