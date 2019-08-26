Exclusive

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

WorldSkills Competition in Professional Excellence finished in Kazan

Today
News

In the main international event of 2019 in Russia - the 45th WorldSkills Kazan 2019 World Championship of Professional Excellence - which took place in Kazan from August 22 to 27, 2019, Alexander Emelin from Russia took first place in the category of jewelry.
The competence in jewelry was also won by Qiliang Chen from China and Sanjoy Pramanik from India, who took second and third places, respectively.
At the closing ceremony, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, thanked all the participants and winners of the contest.
“I sincerely congratulate the winners and prize-winners of the 45th World Professional Skills Championship WorldSkills. Thanks to all the participants! You showed brilliant techniques and skills at the level of masterly art. For the first time, Russia held competitions of the best professionals on the planet, and they became the largest and most representative in the history of the movement, a vivid and unforgettable sight,” he said.
The competition was attended by 1,354 contestants from 63 countries and regions.
In the final of the closing ceremony, the WorldSkills flag was solemnly handed over to the representatives of China, where preparations for the WorldSkills Shanghai 2021 World Championship are already underway.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished