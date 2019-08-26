WorldSkills Competition in Professional Excellence finished in Kazan

Today

In the main international event of 2019 in Russia - the 45th WorldSkills Kazan 2019 World Championship of Professional Excellence - which took place in Kazan from August 22 to 27, 2019, Alexander Emelin from Russia took first place in the category of jewelry.

The competence in jewelry was also won by Qiliang Chen from China and Sanjoy Pramanik from India, who took second and third places, respectively.

At the closing ceremony, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, thanked all the participants and winners of the contest.

“I sincerely congratulate the winners and prize-winners of the 45th World Professional Skills Championship WorldSkills. Thanks to all the participants! You showed brilliant techniques and skills at the level of masterly art. For the first time, Russia held competitions of the best professionals on the planet, and they became the largest and most representative in the history of the movement, a vivid and unforgettable sight,” he said.

The competition was attended by 1,354 contestants from 63 countries and regions.

In the final of the closing ceremony, the WorldSkills flag was solemnly handed over to the representatives of China, where preparations for the WorldSkills Shanghai 2021 World Championship are already underway.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg