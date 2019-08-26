Exclusive

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

India & Russia to initiate cross-investments in many businesses including diamond

India and Russia are looking beyond energy and military hardware to expand their time-tested strategic ties with cross-investments into diamond cutting and polishing business, mining, dairy farming, pulp industry as well as tourism and hospitality business, and Russian Far East will provide the springboard for that leap, according to media reports. 
Statistics show India’s trade volume with the region expanding by over 3% in 2018 to $790 mln, even as India’s total trade with Russia crossed $10 bln. The two countries want to treble the trade volume by 2025.
Investments by Indian state-run companies in the Russian resource-rich region’s oil and gas fields have been heard of, but unknown to many, Indian trade and investment in the region has been rising slowly in diamond cutting and polishing, coal mine development as well as pulp industries. Strategically too, deeper involvement of Indian business in the Russian Far East works well for both. For New Delhi, the investments are akin to marking territory in a vital region.
The initiations for the opportunities were set in motion during India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to Vladivostok earlier this month. Accompanied by four chief ministers, Goyal discussed with Yuri Tutnev, Russia’s deputy PM and presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, a slew of partnership proposals between India’s states and the Far East provinces.
Memorandums of Understanding ( MoUs) are being proposed in various fields with State Governments … with Gujarat (diamond cutting and polishing centre), Haryana (timber and pulp), Maharashtra (hotels and resorts, cruise tourism in Lake Baikal) and mining), Goa (fisheries and mining) and Uttar Pradesh (crop production, dairy and oilseeds processing).

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

