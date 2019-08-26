Thailand’s 1st International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2019 slated for December

Today

The Gems and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) and its partners have announced their readiness to host the 1st International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2019, bringing together Thai and international entrepreneurs to exhibit their products and expand their business networks; while also featuring interesting activities to strengthen the status of Chanthaburi as the global City of Gems, says a press release from GIT.

Deputy Minister of Commerce, Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol said the project to develop and promote Chanthaburi as the City of Gems is in line with the government’s policy as the gem and jewellery industry plays an important role in Thailand’s economy, serving as the third-largest export income generator for the country, after automobiles and computers.

Mrs Duangkamol Jiambutr, Director of GIT stated that Chanthaburi has been recognized as Thailand’s source of high-quality coloured gemstones for more than 100 years. Hence, the province is widely accepted as one of the global City of Gems and is an important trade and production centre that attracts a large number of international traders annually.

GIT along with public and private organisations in Chanthaburi will jointly host the International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2019 under the theme, “Power of Gemstones and Jewelry” from December 4 to 8, 2019 at various locations from the Chanthaburi Gem and Jewelry Center, KP Jewelry Center, Gems Market at Srichan Road to the OTOP Lifestyle Shop.

The festival will showcase 500 booths from exhibitors. Visitors can discover gems and jewellery and other relevant products including rough gemstones, cut gemstones, jewellery, jewellery parts, equipment & tools machinery and display & packaging.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished