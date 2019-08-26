Exclusive

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

Thailand’s 1st International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2019 slated for December

The Gems and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) and its partners have announced their readiness to host the 1st International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2019, bringing together Thai and international entrepreneurs to exhibit their products and expand their business networks; while also featuring interesting activities to strengthen the status of Chanthaburi as the global City of Gems, says a press release from GIT.
Deputy Minister of Commerce, Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol said the project to develop and promote Chanthaburi as the City of Gems is in line with the government’s policy as the gem and jewellery industry plays an important role in Thailand’s economy, serving as the third-largest export income generator for the country, after automobiles and computers. 
Mrs Duangkamol Jiambutr, Director of GIT stated that Chanthaburi has been recognized as Thailand’s source of high-quality coloured gemstones for more than 100 years. Hence, the province is widely accepted as one of the global City of Gems and is an important trade and production centre that attracts a large number of international traders annually. 
GIT along with public and private organisations in Chanthaburi will jointly host the International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2019 under the theme, “Power of Gemstones and Jewelry” from December 4 to 8, 2019 at various locations from the Chanthaburi Gem and Jewelry Center, KP Jewelry Center, Gems Market at Srichan Road to the OTOP Lifestyle Shop.
The festival will showcase 500 booths from exhibitors. Visitors can discover gems and jewellery and other relevant products including rough gemstones, cut gemstones, jewellery, jewellery parts, equipment & tools machinery and display & packaging.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

