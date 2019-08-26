Almasyuvelirexport is in the list of strategic enterprises

The foreign economic association «Almasyuvelirexport» was included in the list of strategic enterprises after the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signed the corresponding decree, the legal information portal was cited by the Jewellery News.According to the report, Almasyuvelirexport was transformed into a joint stock company in 2017 in order to expand the scope of the organization.It should have been then included in the list of strategic organisations, and the state’s share in the authorized capital should have been 100%.The Almasyuvelirexport Foreign Economic Joint-Stock Company is a multidisciplinary enterprise that has been promoting, for more than 45 years, primarily the export and import of rough diamonds, cut diamonds, platinum group metals, and jewelry, the company's website says.It was established by the Ministry of Foreign Trade of the USSR in February 19, 1970, for the export and import of diamonds, rough diamonds, platinum group metals and jewelry. At the same time, a large share of the Association’s work was dealing with production activities (sorting, evaluation, cargo services).