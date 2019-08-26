Exclusive

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

Almasyuvelirexport is in the list of strategic enterprises

almas_logo.pngThe foreign economic association «Almasyuvelirexport» was included in the list of strategic enterprises after the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signed the corresponding decree, the legal information portal was cited by the Jewellery News.
According to the report, Almasyuvelirexport was transformed into a joint stock company  in 2017 in order to expand the scope of the organization.
It should have been then included in the list of strategic organisations, and the state’s share in the authorized capital should have been 100%.
The Almasyuvelirexport Foreign Economic Joint-Stock Company is a multidisciplinary enterprise that has been promoting, for more than 45 years, primarily the export and import of rough diamonds, cut diamonds, platinum group metals, and jewelry, the company's website says.
It was established by the Ministry of Foreign Trade of the USSR in February 19, 1970, for the export and import of diamonds, rough diamonds, platinum group metals and jewelry. At the same time, a large share of the Association’s work was dealing with production activities (sorting, evaluation, cargo services).

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

