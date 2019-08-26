Exclusive

Trans Hex CEO resigns

trans_hex-logo.pngTrans Hex, which has diamond operations in South Africa and Angola, has reported the resignation of its chief executive Llewellyn Delport with effect from August 31.
He was appointed Trans Hex chief executive in 2004.
Nonexecutive chairperson Marco Wentzel will serve as executive chairperson of the company until a suitable candidate is found to succeed Delport.
The JSE-listed diamond mining company is engaged directly, and through joint-ventures, in the exploration, mining and marketing of diamonds. 
Delport said in the company’s 2019 report that while their Angolan business had been growing financially, the South African business experienced considerable challenges due to declining small diamond prices, lower than expected diamond grades and increasing costs relating to security.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

