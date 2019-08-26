Exclusive

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

De Beers provides customers further supply flexibility as diamond sales plummet

Today
News

de_beers_logo.pngDe Beers provided its customers with further supply flexibility during the seventh cycle of 2019 as midstream participants continue to work down polished diamond inventory levels coupled with reduced levels of manufacturing in the key cutting centres.
De Beers’ August diamond sales eased 57% to $280 million compared to $503 million realised, a year earlier, according to data released by Anglo American.
The value of rough diamond sales during the seventh cycle is, however, 11.3% higher compared to $250 million that De Beers raked in last month.
The July sales were the lowest since 2016 when the group started announcing the outcome of its diamond sales.
Demand for rough diamonds remains subdued as a result of challenges in the midstream with higher polished inventories, and caution due to macro-economic uncertainty, including the US –China trade tensions.  

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished