Ring with 7,777 diamonds awarded Guinness World Record

The 7,777 diamond ring, created by the Indian company Lakshikaa Jewels with an office in Mumbai, was awarded Guinness World Record, according to guinnessworldrecords.com.









Image credit: Guinness World Records









For 18 months, a team of 12 Indian jewelers worked to create the ring, which is a small copy of the Lotus Temple in Delhi.



Founder of Lakshikaa Jewels, Naveen 'Prince' Bhandari, said: “I couldn't think of a more appropriate way to celebrate human ingenuity and spirituality than this temple.”

The ring was valued at $4.9 million.

Bhandari added that the award will help his jewelry company gain worldwide fame.

He also confirmed that all the stones were mined ethically and provided by reliable suppliers.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg