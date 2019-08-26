‘Ekapa struggles to stay afloat’

Ekapa Mining, the only major diamond mining firm operating in South Africa’s Kimberley region, has imposed a three-month, 12.5% salary cut across the board, in a bid to stay afloat in the face of slumping diamond prices and renewed problems with illegal miners on its property, according to local media reports.The operation was formerly run as a joint venture with Petra Diamonds, which sold its 75.9% controlling stake in July last year to partner Ekapa for R300 million.Kimberley Ekapa Mining (KEM) said in a statement seen by MiningMx that the current crunch in the global diamond market, which has hit small diamond prices particularly hard equates to an approximately 20% year-on-year price decrease in dollar terms for the company’s mining operations.KEM chief executive Jahn Hohne said they had initially proposed a 25% wage reduction that was strongly rejected by the National Union of Mineworkers.The union also rejected the 12.5% cut now imposed despite management’s commitment that the reductions will be repaid.Meanwhile, Hohne said KEM is spending R3 million a month on security measures to keep illegal miners off mine property.“They are using force; trespassing; conducting illegal mining; sabotaging mine infrastructure and allegedly being supported by illegal diamond traders,” said KEM.