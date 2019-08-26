Angola receives over 60 expressions of interest in mining concessions

Today

Angola, which conducted its first technical presentation of a public tender in Luanda to grant five mining concessions, including diamonds, has received more than 60 expressions of interest from companies as far as Brazil and South Africa, according to media reports citing the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Oil.

More technical presentations of public tenders for the allocation of diamond, iron and phosphate prospecting and exploration rights will also take place in Dubai, Beijing and London.

Of the five mining concessions, two were for diamonds in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul.

The iron ore concession is in the Kwanza Norte, while two phosphate concessions were in Cabinda and Zaire Provinces.

Angola intends to launch the tender between 30 September and 2 Octobe, which will be followed by a period of 25 to 120 days for the reception, analysis and selection of proposals and subsequent granting of mining rights.

Angola’s mining industry is dominated by diamonds.

The country produced 9,4 million carats last year.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished