French Association of Gemmology announced full speaker line-up for 18th Gemmological Symposium

The Association Française de Gemmologie (the French Association of Gemmology) has released information about the subjects to be addressed by the rest of the high-level speakers at the 18th Paris Gemmological Rendez Vous.

The prestigious annual gems symposium will take place on September 9, 2019.

This is the final part of the speakers list:

Jim Pounds, Executive Vice-President Diamonds, Dominion Diamond Mines, will speak on the subject of Canadian Diamonds – Mining and Marketing Canadian Brilliance. "I will speak to the history of diamonds in Canada and which aspects of these diamonds make them unique when compared to production from the rest of the world and what makes them so marketable."

Martin Rapaport, Chairman, Rapaport, will give a presentation on: The State of the Diamond Industry – The Synthetic Diamond Challenge. "Synthetic Diamonds are disrupting the fundamentals of the diamond industry… The real issue is the long-term damage to consumer confidence and the unique position of natural diamonds as the ultimate symbol of emotional and financial security."

Peter Karakchiev, Head of the International Relations Department, ALROSA, will give a talk entitled: The Diamond Story of ALROSA. "I am planning to give a short overview of ALROSAand its operations, then to speak more broadly about its CSR practices touching upon corporate standards and multilateral industry cooperation, to discuss the importance of diamond provenance claims and traceability. At the end I would also like to give a quick and brief overview of the research carried out by Trucost, named Total Clarity, which

shines a light on the global impact of modern diamond mining on the workforce, communities and planet."

Eddy Vleeschdraeger, Director at the Scientific and Technical Research Center for Diamonds (WTOCD - Belgium), and author of the book Hardness 10, will talk on the topic of Evolution and revolution of diamond cutting. "For over 500 years, the basic technique of Louis de Berquem has not advanced. Today, with Fenix, we have the real revolution of the 21st century."

Feriel Zerouki, Senior Vice-President of International Relations and Ethical Initiatives, De Beers, will speak on: GemFair, a De Beers Group initiative supporting the formalisation of the ASM sector. "GemFair is an innovative pilot project that aims to create a secure, transparent route to market for ethically-source artisanal and small-scale mined diamonds. The overarching aim is to help foster the sector’s development as a credible and trusted source of diamond supply."

The other speakers, who were previously announced, are: Alan Bronstein, President of the Natural Color Diamond Association; Aurélien Delaunay, director of the French Laboratory Of Gemmology (LFG); David Fisher, Principal Scientist, De Beers Technology; Richard Duffy, CEO of Petra Diamonds and Stéphane Fischler, President of the World Diamond Council.

The moderator of the symposium is Didier Giard, President of the French Association of Gemmology and a member of the French Academy of Overseas Sciences.





Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau