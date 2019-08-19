St. Petersburg to hold a meeting of heads of jewelry companies

At the meeting the leaders of jewelry companies will discuss such issues as the adoption of measures to promote the export of jewelry, the work of the information resource “Jewelers of Russia Charter”. Participants of the event will also get acquainted with a review of current changes in the legal regulation of the jewelry industry.
The meeting will be held at St. Petersburg, pr. Energetikov, 4, bldg. 2 (Assembly Hall) at the K. Faberge Art Professional Lyceum of St. Petersburg.
Applications for participation are accepted at the Russian Jewellers Guild Association at gildia-1@inbox.ru (8 985 180 73 77).
The Russian Jewellers Guild Association is a non-profit organization that unites organizations involved in civilized and socially responsible business.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg