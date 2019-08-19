Exclusive

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

St. Petersburg to hold a meeting of heads of jewelry companies

The Russian Jewellers Guild Association announced the meeting of heads of jewelry companies of St. Petersburg, which will be held on August 28, 2019 at 14:00.
At the meeting the leaders of jewelry companies will discuss such issues as the adoption of measures to promote the export of jewelry, the work of the information resource “Jewelers of Russia Charter”. Participants of the event will also get acquainted with a review of current changes in the legal regulation of the jewelry industry.
The meeting will be held at St. Petersburg, pr. Energetikov, 4, bldg. 2 (Assembly Hall) at the K. Faberge Art Professional Lyceum of St. Petersburg.
Applications for participation are accepted at the Russian Jewellers Guild Association at gildia-1@inbox.ru (8 985 180 73 77).
The Russian Jewellers Guild Association is a non-profit organization that unites organizations involved in civilized and socially responsible business.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

