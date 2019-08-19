Gem Diamonds unearths 114 ct yellow stone at Letšeng

This is the sixth diamond greater than 100 carats recovered from the mine since the beginning of the year.
Of these, two diamonds greater than 100 carats, were recovered last month.
Production from the Letšeng mine dropped 13% to 56, 668 carats in the first half of 2019 from 65, 279 carats, recovered in the second half of 2018.
The mine achieved $1,697 per carat in the first half, a 10% jump from $1, 537 per carat realised the previous period.
However, the total value of the company’s rough sales for the period dropped 2% to $94.5 million from $97.5 million.
The highest price achieved for a 70.69 carat D-colour Type IIa diamond was $48,225 per carat while the 13.32 carat pink diamond achieved $656, 934 per carat, the highest US$ per carat ever achieved for a Letšeng diamond.