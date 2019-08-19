AGD Diamonds’ Sustainability Report based on GRI standards is getting first reactions from global diamond industry community

Today

The ‘Sustainability Report’ issued by the AGD Diamonds JSC recently comes at an appropriate time when the global diamond industry is going through turmoil on many concerns – this is the conclusion of the reputable diamond industry experts polled by Rough & Polished. With unsubstantial information of the mining sector being circulated, confusion has been created in the minds of the end consumers worldwide, the analysts believe and the. The Sustainability Report primarily intends to clear the minds of diamond consumers of any misunderstandings about the mining sector per se and the diamond mining industry in particular.

AGD Diamonds JSC is one of the oldest companies in the European North of Russia for engaged in the exploration, production and processing of minerals. Over the 87 years of the Company's existence, more than 400 deposits of various minerals have been discovered and explored, including diamonds.

On being approached for their views on the Sustainability Report, a few diamond industry members sent in their reactions, despite being away on their summer vacations.

On studying the “Sustainability Report’ issued by AGD Diamonds, Ernie Blom, President of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses said: “This is a very well-constructed and laid- out the report, compiled by the company. It has useful information about the company and its activities.

The Report gives the life of mine, but it does not have a “competent person's report” which is a requirement if they do fundraising. I cannot comment on the financial viability, etc., as all they give is caratage produced. All in all, it is a glowing report by the company. On the face of it, the company is doing a good job”.

Paul Zimnisky, who is an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said: “I find it pleasing that AGD put out a sustainability report. Lucara Diamond, the independent operator of the Karowe mine in Botswana, recently put out a similar report of their own.

Increasing the transparency of diamond companies and the production methods is an important initiative for the industry, especially at a time when there is misinformation about the industry circulating. Besides, this is necessary as consumers understandably wish to know more about where their diamonds come from and the impact the production methods have on society and the environment.

I believe telling the provenance of a diamond through the supply-chain adds to the value. This is especially important with a luxury item like a diamond, given that it tends to be an emotional purchase for consumers.

The AGD report, in particular, is very professionally done and appears to include sufficient information regarding detail about the company and its processes. Importantly it is audited by a reputable third-party, PWC.

I hope that other diamond producers that don't already do so follow the trend of releasing sustainability reports. The successful future of the industry might depend on it.”

Albert Robinson, Vice President -International Business, The New Jeweller commented: “I found the report to be extremely useful and comprehensive. It relates to all areas of the firm's operations and includes all the relevant and most important information needed. It is very well designed and easy to follow."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



