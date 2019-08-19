Diamonds account for 90% of Botswana's exports to UAE

Today

Diamonds accounted for more than 90% of Botswana’s exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

The UAE's trade with Botswana was Dh5.14 billion ($1.4 billion) in 2018.

Director of external offices at the Dubai Chamber, Omar Khan said that the UAE's trade with Botswana rose from $500 million in 2015 to $1.4 billion in 2018, making the country an ideal destination for re-exporting Botswana diamonds to the world.

Apart from diamonds, Khan said there are also investment opportunities in the field of meat and livestock.

Botswana was overtaken by Russia as the world’s top diamond producing country in 2014.

Diamonds are the country’s main source of income and account for about 80% of its exports.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished