Graff unveils its cut Lesotho Pink

Graff has added a new 12.02 carat Fancy Vivid Pink internally flawless pear shape diamond, which is one of the rarest diamonds in the world, to its collection, according to the official site of the company.

‘‘Our extraordinary 12.02 carat Fancy Vivid Pink Internally Flawless pear shape diamond is one of the rarest diamonds in the world, admired for its phenomenally vibrant hue and exceptional radiance,’’ it said.





Image credit: Graff





The rare pink diamond was cut from a 13.33 carat pink rough diamond.

The stone was discovered at the Letseng mine in the African Kingdom of Lesotho, by Gem Diamonds in February 2019. Laurence Graff purchased the Graff Lesotho Pink diamond for $8,750,360, breaking the record dollar per carat price of any Letseng diamond.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Laurence Graff, Founder and Chairman of Graff, is excited to reveal the final result. “This is the most vivid pink rough diamond I have ever seen, and it is an exceptionally rare treasure. We are renowned for cutting and polishing exceptional diamonds, and I am sure the polished diamond that comes from this rough will be an auspicious addition to our roll call of famous gems. It is an enormous privilege to own this natural miracle, we may never see anything like it again.”