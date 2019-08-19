Exclusive

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

Today

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

Ernie Blom: Nature will beat nurture with natural stones retaining value while lab-grown stones inevitably lose theirs

Today
The Presidents Meeting of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) in Dubai on September 24-25 to address synthetic diamonds position and campaign, will take an in-depth look at the issue of synthetic diamonds with a panel discussion dedicated to the issue featuring industry experts.
Ernie Blom WFDB President: says:"What distinguishes natural diamonds from lab-created diamonds, apart from the whole love element, is that natural diamonds are a non-renewable source. The supply of natural diamonds is limited by nature. Importantly, more expensive natural diamonds have historically maintained resale value after purchase which is tied to the inherent rarity of higher-quality natural diamonds. Synthetic diamonds will not hold value. Natural diamonds do."
He calls for the diamond trade to unite around a campaign to stress as much as possible the rarity of natural diamonds and the best way to express the rarity argument is related to the issue of the resale price.
"As production of lab-grown diamonds is abundant, the price can never be sustained. This means that buying a lab-grown diamond will never give you back the same amount when you later try to resell it or when your children try to do the same," Blom writes.
In the coming months, diamond bourses around the world will bring about initiatives to share this message on a broad scale, he added.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
