Christine Lau: The Hong Kong September Show will go on

In reply, Celine Lau reportedly responded to GJEPC, AWDC and IDI stating that positive signs are indicating that the situation is cooling down and that the show will be held as planned.
Asserting that no demands for cancellations have been received, she has emphasized that the show management had obtained ‘confirmation from Malca-Amit and Brinks that there is no change in the insurance policy concerning the public incidents in Hong Kong.’
Lau has also assured that special transportation arrangements had been made for visitors from China; visitors commuting between select hotels and fair venues, and visitors commuting between different destinations.
Christine Lau has also called upon all to stay focused and make the best out of the investments and keep business growing especially during this challenging period.
Exhibitors and visitors will be apprised of developments here … https://exhibitions.jewellerynet.com/9jg/en-us/