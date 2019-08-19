Exclusive

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Tango cancels services agreement for Angola diamond project

Today
News

tango_mining_logo.pngTango Mining has terminated the services agreement for mining and marketing of diamonds with Cooperativa Mineira Do Moquita, SCRL in Angola. 
The company also said that two loan facilities announced 12 September 2018, to fund the capital and operating costs associated with the mining of diamonds in Angola, have also been terminated.
No reasons for the termination were provided in a brief statement released by the company.
Endiama had given the green light to restart operations at Moquita last February.
Tango was active since then in assisting Cooperativa Mineira Do Moquita, SCRL with mine set up and plant rehabilitation as well as finalizing the mine plan.
Tango is planning to change its name to Southstone Minerals and it recently said that it will sell its metallurgical coal and mining projects to focus on its diamond properties.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

