Tango cancels services agreement for Angola diamond project

Tango Mining has terminated the services agreement for mining and marketing of diamonds with Cooperativa Mineira Do Moquita, SCRL in Angola.The company also said that two loan facilities announced 12 September 2018, to fund the capital and operating costs associated with the mining of diamonds in Angola, have also been terminated.No reasons for the termination were provided in a brief statement released by the company.Endiama had given the green light to restart operations at Moquita last February.Tango was active since then in assisting Cooperativa Mineira Do Moquita, SCRL with mine set up and plant rehabilitation as well as finalizing the mine plan.Tango is planning to change its name to Southstone Minerals and it recently said that it will sell its metallurgical coal and mining projects to focus on its diamond properties.