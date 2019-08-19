Exclusive

Pangolin identifies high priority drill targets at Botswana project

pangolin_diamonds-logo.pngPangolin Diamonds has identified high priority drill targets following the discovery of diamonds and indicators at its advanced stage MSC exploration project in Botswana.
The MSC Project is a focused 10 square kilometres area located in the Malatswae Prospecting Licenses – about 100 kilometres southeast of the Orapa Kimberlite Field. 
It said the MSC project area is characterised by an unusual number of diamonds recovered from soil samples. 
“Thus far, we have recovered 16 diamonds from soil samples screened at +0.425 mm to 2.0 mm,” said Pangolin.
“The diamonds are concentrated in four different zones within the MSC Project area, suggesting multiple diamondiferous kimberlite sources.”
It has also found indicator minerals such as garnet, ilmenite, olivine and a mantle xenolith fragment in soil samples within the MSC project area.
In some cases, friable kimberlite was observed attached to indicator minerals, suggesting a nearby source.
Pangolin has two exploration teams active on the property conducting detailed ground-magnetic surveys, audio-magnetotelluric (AMT) surveys, and high-density soil sampling.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

