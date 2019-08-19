High prices, low demand to hit gold sales in India

Image credit: Wikipedia

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

With demand growing 9% during the January-June period, jewellers were expecting consumption to increase after a subdued couple of years. India’s purchases during January to June totalled 372.2 tonnes, according to the World Gold Council, the highest for the period since 2013.However, the import tax on gold pushed domestic prices to an all-time high of $541 per 10 grams last week. Gold futures in Mumbai have gained about 17% since June on local factors and in tandem with overseas spot gold, which has rallied to a six-year high as the US-China trade war plays out.With recession fears shaking the global market as the trade war drags on, gold will continue to climb further with many analysts forecasting a run-up to $1,600 an ounce level.